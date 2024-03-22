"The Best Way to Say Wedding Vows": Bride Goes Viral on Social Media as She Mixes Marital Vows
- A bride who refused to say her vows the way others do theirs has gone viral and attracted attention on Instagram
- In a video trending online, the beautiful bride remixed her own words in the vows to eliminate things she didn't like
- For instance, when the officiating priest said 'for richer and for poorer' she said 'for richer for richer'
A bride is trending on social media because of the way she said her wedding vows on her big day.
In the video, the gorgeous bride said her vows the way she liked, eliminating some negative words she did not like.
She did not say everything the way the officiating priest asked her to repeat them, but instead, she introduced some positive words into the vows.
For instance, when the officiating priest asked her to say 'for richer and for poorer', she said 'for richer for richer', indicating she does not want a poor husband.
Also, when the priest asked her to say 'for sickness and in health', she said 'for health and for health', to indicate her rejection of sickness.
The video impressed many social media users who saw the video on Instagram, where it was reposted by @mazitundeednut. It was first shared by @weddingsinportharcourt.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as bride mixes her wedding vows
@bishy.opeyemi said:
"This is the best way to say your marriage Vows, there’s power in the tongue, you confess what you want."
@funkehsapparel01 asked:
"But why the husband carry mouth up like that?"
@ejiro_arure commented:
"I knew she meant well when she said “till death do us part at old age”. May God bless and keep them."
@blessedolaa said:
"So her vows made perfect sense. She knew exactly what she was saying."
@iam_prettyng said:
"She can't say this in catholic. Father go repeat am till she talk am."
