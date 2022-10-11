Video from a Nigerian couple's simple wedding occasion has elicited mixed reactions on social media

The lovebirds decided to keep things simple and moderate as they rocked casual outfits and footwear

No canopy was used, neither did guests sport flamboyant attires at the occasion which held in a compound

Quite contrary to the loudness that characterises weddings, a Nigerian couple kept things moderate as they tied the knot in style.

The couple happily walked down the aisle in casual outfits and footwears as seen in a TikTok video from their wedding.

The wedding which was held in a compound was witnessed by a small number of guests and well-wishers whose attires somewhat synced with the couple's simple marriage theme.

The couple walked across the scene and knelt before a man in a plastic chair for marital blessings.

Alcoholic drinks and plastic tables as well as chairs were observed at the wedding venue.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user252081520963 said:

"Congratulations baby girl ur new home is bless.''

Patrick progress said:

"Congratulations dear I go do little bride ooo."

Kelly said:

"Many of una go still they laugh for una mind."

Tricy1 said:

"Congratulations dear.

"Everybody don marry finish only me remain."

Grace Kalu977 said:

"Na we the do things difficult for ourselves i love u guy congratulations."

Ebube_Bob said:

"Congrats, very simple and nice..... I wish to have something simple like this someday."

pretty nassy said:

"Congrats I tap from your blessing."

perpetualalfred1 said:

"Congratulations.

"There shall be no gathering of bad news in your marriage."

