An excited young man who was happy to get his own Nigerian bride has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral, the man could be seen dancing joyously, indicating how that moment meant to him

The man, together with his friends, entered the wedding ceremony podium and danced passionately to the Nigerian music

A man who has finally tied the knot with his Nigerian heartthrob danced to show his gratitude.

In the video, the man wore agbada and was wearing a filla, a Yoruba cap, as he danced with his colleagues, who were also well dressed.

Handsome groom steal show at wedding. Photo credit: @teamdfarm Source: TikTok

Fine groom dances

All signs pointed at the fact that the groom was delighted, and his close associates also joined him in his happiness, dancing with him.

The video has caught many people's attention and has gathered over 10000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user88o8527839229 reacted:

"Yoruba is the hest ethnic group ever."

@Slaneh said:

"Please is the groom married? Dances really well and he's not even Nigerian ooo."

@skinsauce said:

"Where do u guys see all dis fine men sef."

@user2311485015576 commented:

"Imagination no go finish me oo."

@Deen FIt also commented:

"Naija is di best. Lol when you just find out you went viral."

@reml2210 added:

"Is the groom single please?"

@Nini also added:

"Yoruba people and party nah 5 and 6."

@user364774 also responded:

"Omo this men are cute… my husband must fine u cuz he can't be looking like one wow guy."

Video of couple who spent less than N100k on wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A beautiful couple reportedly spent $200 (N92,088.00) on their wedding when they tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony to seal their love and live as husband and wife.

In a video on @BlackTzedek, sighted by Legit.ng, the two are seen standing before the court marriage officer. The groom sported a fine suit while the bride wore a dress with traps that revealed maximum skin. The duo looked gorgeous for the nonreligious occasion.

According to the voice-over speaking in the footage, the ceremony took only ten minutes. The video of the duo has gone viral, raking in more than 800,000 views with thousands of comments.

Source: Legit.ng