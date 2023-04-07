A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate her mother who was having her wedding ceremony

The lady's mum was astonishingly dressed for the day as she smiled brightly at the camera filming her

Many people who reacted to the video prayed their mothers find the same blessing of marriage as the woman

A young Nigerian lady (@_ayomi.posi) has shared a video of how her mother looked on the day of her wedding. She complimented the woman's beauty.

The mother smiled in front of the camera, with the colour of her headgear matching her neck beads. As the filming went on, the woman kept smiling.

A lady gave her mother support on her wedding day. Photo source: @_ayomi.posi

Source: TikTok

Daughter praised her mother

Seconds into the video, another necklace was added to her beads, and her clothes changed. She looked more beautiful in her complete outfit.

Many people who reacted to the lady's video praised her for supporting her mother on the special day.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ore said:

"My mum is married to my dad but I want her to get married to someone much better."

Glight said:

"My divorced neighbor that has single-handedly taken care of her 3 kids is getting married soon ,I can’t explain my joy ,she’s the nicest person."

Lolumhix said:

"Want this for my mum.. she don try."

vanessa said:

"Tapping into your blessings for my mum."

NIMAH said:

"How I wish my mom could be this happy."

Simi Wright asked:

"Your mom or sister? wow she looks so young and pretty, congratulation to the beautiful bride."

She replied:

"My mum."

Oluwapelumi said:

"Tap into your blessings for my mum she really deserves it."

Man caused scene on wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral TikTok video shared by @djmarkgh captured the moment a young man refused to make a confession he was instructed to during his wedding.

The man suddenly froze and smiled when the pastor asked him to tell his wife: "All that is mine is yours". Many people who sensed the man's hesitance burst into laughter.

Bride danced on wedding day

In other news, a video shared by @simplykiajamal showed the moment a bride danced with so much joy during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by guests, the lady in high heels rocked her body gently to the music. Women close to her had frowns as TikTokers gave different interpretations of their countenances.

Source: Legit.ng