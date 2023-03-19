A beautiful air hostess has gone viral on social media after sharing a lovely video of herself on duty

A trending video of an air hostess kick-starting her job in the morning has stirred lovely reactions online.

In the video, the air hostess was nicely dressed in her uniform, which was a short gown, and she added high heels to match.

Pretty air hostess on duty Photo Credit: @dorisjuwon

Source: TikTok

As the video started, she moved majestically towards the aeroplane and brought down the staircase.

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed their love for the job, as some wished to become air hostesses.

Social media reactions

@jidejendo9 said:

"I trust my God, and I believe in him I'll enter international flight one day."

@pretenderwilliams1 stated:

"Where do we start please, my daughter is so interested."

@user7603052681511 stated:

"God u are the one blessing her this way. pls see my love an tears 4dis an answer my prayers. Congratulations to u dr."

@maxwell_oko reacted:

"I serve here in Enugu as ramp agent. Wish I could get to meet you someday."

@wingsbby said:

"Have never been on a plane before, I trust God this year it will happen."

@riahsecrets18 added:

"I wish to go to an aviation school, will I be able to become an hostess after I finish my training or i must get a degree before I can become an hostess."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng