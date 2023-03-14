A shy groom who could not match the energy of his bride on the dance floor got many people laughing

The man's friends tried to stir up his energy as they came at intervals to encourage him to dance well

Many people who reacted to the couple's video said that the lady outmatched her husband at the wedding ceremony

A video shared on TikTok by @souchistudios06 captured the moment a bride exuded great energy while dancing with her husband at their traditional wedding ceremony.

Despite how energetic the lady was with her back turned towards the man, he was very shy to hold her waist. He kept using one hand to prop up his glasses.

People said that the lady stole the whole show. Photo source: @souchistudios06

Bride rocked shy husband on wedding day

At one point in the clip, one of the man's friends came to shake him up to dance well. He adjusted a bit and kept laughing. Seconds after, another person came to fold his agbada and talk to him.

While all that was going on, the bride was having the best time of her life as she kept dancing. She stole the show.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hamis said:

"It seems the groom glasses wan fall."

raufmusah33 said:

"He lost the match even in the warm up , this guy can’t face the match I tell u."

Mona said:

"The groom is shy awww."

omodano said:

"I bet those friends are telling him girab her well o'."

Sheriff Ismail145 said:

"No be the new notes money wey we dey find dey ground soo."

Danganakingdangombe said:

"Smile the bride get vibe pass the groom… Guy cheer up."

user9270038918058 said:

"This man just da shy, make I hear sa na me, walai I go grab my woman Oh."

Kaila Mik said:

"This girl is striker, counter, defensive midfielder."

Obaanajatguyguy wondered:

"What's wrong with his glasses?"

Bride in heels danced like queen

