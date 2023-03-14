A mother who was fed up with her son always throwing tantrums in public behaved like a baby in front of him

The woman revealed that the son kept asking for things while they were in the supermarket, so she fell on the floor and "cried" like a kid

The boy was so surprised at the drama that his mother pulled off that he could not continue making requests

A mother, @thoanie9410, made a funny video capturing the moment her son asked her to buy him things in the supermarket.

As a way to shut him up, the woman lay on the floor and threw tantrums like a baby. She stopped, stood up, and told the son to stop embarrassing her.

The mum fell on the fall and "cried" like a child, surprising her son. Photo source: @thoanie9410

Source: TikTok

Mother's drama in supermarket shocks kid

The kid was shocked by his mother's sudden drama that he could not speak. He only folded his hands. Words on the video read:

"No child is gonna embarrass me."

Many parents in the woman's comment section said they would try the same gimmick with their kids when they are a handful.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Basetsana Monnapula said:

"Giving him a taste of his own medicine."

Odette said:

"I also did this in game. that was the last tantrum. well done girl."

user3631583345246 said:

"The part of him folding hands and walking away finishes me."

Güey-Pashel Zwane said:

"Impressed at how quickly you went down and came up. I wouldn’t be able to get up."

Mandi091172 said:

"Good on you Mama!!! I did that once when one of my twins was having a tantrum in Woolies. Never happened again."

THE AWAKENING said:

"If u spoil ur child at home he will embarrassed u in public. it all begins at home."

Father pretends and cries in baby's presence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by a father, @lyleken10, mirrored the pains parents go through at the hands of their kids.

A father who wanted to show his baby just how much her tantrums could be disturbing decided to give her a taste of it while she was napping.

Lying beside her on the bed, the man mimicked the way his daughter cries in the TikTok clip. As he opened his mouth in a funny way, changed his face and cried, his child woke up.

Source: Legit.ng