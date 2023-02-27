A lady recorded a funny incident that ensued at her sister's wedding ceremony and shared it on social media

At the wedding, she noticed that the groom refused to rock her sister and hilariously remarked that he was a "reverend minister"

In the comment section of her TikTok video, the lady shed more light on the dance as she celebrated her sister

A lady has taken to social media to share a funny incident that went down at her sister's wedding.

The lady identified on TikTok as @nesto_kyle uploaded a clip showing the bride having a dance time with the groom.

He refused to rock his bride. Photo Credit: @nesto_kyle

Source: TikTok

While the bride backed the groom as they danced, he unexplainably refused to rock her behind and resorted to only holding her waist.

Nevertheless, guests watched and cheered the couple as they danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While congratulating her sister on the union, the lady joked that her sister's man was a "reverend minister" because of how he danced.

She, however, explained in the comment section that the dance step has a name.

She said:

"This dance is called journey to the west."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The olive said:

"I remember my oo they like waist."

Groom refuses to dance at his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had refused to dance at his wedding ceremony.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, a man walking down the aisle with his wife surprised many after he scolded the DJ for trying to make him dance.

The groom blatantly refused to dance despite being persuaded by the disc jockey. At a point, he walked off the aisle, leaving his bride behind till he returned for her.

According to one @Dj_Emzor who was at the event, he quoted the groom as saying that he would not dance because he is an Ustaz and they don’t dance.

He wrote:

“I’m Ustaz, I don’t dance and madam won’t dance”.

Several people were of the opinion that the groom was too serious and did not have a fun personality.

Source: Legit.ng