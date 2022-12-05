A Nigerian lady has celebrated walking down the aisle with a fine man she met on the social media platform Facebook

She advised other single ladies to endeavour to reply their DMs, noting that Facebook is not lacking in potential husbands

Duru Chukwu Amaka Providence marvelled at how they went from being Facebook friends to life partners

A pretty Nigerian lady identified as Duru Chukwu Amaka Providence has married a man she met on Facebook.

An excited Amaka took to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention to break the good news with pictures from her traditional wedding.

Amaka has a message for single ladies

The newly wedded lady urged other single ladies to take replying their DMs seriously, stating that potential husbands are plenty on Facebook.

She gushed over how her Facebook friend is now her life partner. Her post read in full:

"Husband full Facebook try dey reply your DMS.

"I met my hubby on Facebook went from being Facebook to life partners.

"Please celebrate with me I have step out of the single club."

Social media reactions

Janet Uwe said:

"It worked for you, congratulations.

"My own name for them to be calling me mummy G.O upandan. God go see them sha."

Queen Zara Zara said:

"Those Facebook meen eeeeh I swear if u jam one.

"U will love it they're the best.

"Humble, loyal they has the heart of giving.

"Congratulations to u geli."

Nancy Nwagboso said:

"Congrats dear.

"But no go de make other people give attention to anyone that drops hi on Facebook.

"Some are just looking for who to use nne na detty December we de soooooo."

Oluwa Seyi Mãťť said:

"Until one person sneak into your account, find your husband and start from where u stopped, .... Ladies ain't smiling oo.

"Most importantly congratulations dear."

Avese Tyohemba said:

"Dey speak English....

"You sabi how many breakfast i don chop for Facebook dating."

Nigerian lady marries a man ignoring her on Facebook since 2017

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had married a man who had been ignoring her on Facebook for years.

The lady Jennifer Esin revealed in a Facebook post that she met her heartthrob 4 years ago on the social media platform.

According to her, she kept chatting him despite being always ignored by the man. She wrote in Pidgin English that giving up wasn't an option. Jennifer, celebrating her 'lovely' victory, told ladies to go for what they like when they see it.

