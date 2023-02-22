A Nigerian lady has posted a short video of the moment her father came to the airport to pick her up

The man went there as early as 6:30am, and his daughter disclosed that though he was not a morning person he still came

The video sparked reactions, especially as the man reacted in a funny way when his daughter was filming the moment

A Nigerian man who went to pick up his daughter at the airport by 6:30am has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video posted on the platform by @justcallmekisu_ the man was said to have woken up early despite not being a morning person.

The dad woke up around 6:30 am to pick his daughter at the airport. Photo credit: TikTok/@justcallmekisu.

Source: TikTok

Girl makes a video of her father at the airport

In the video, the man drove and stopped for his daughter to hop in, but instead, she brought out her phone and started recording him.

He asked her why she was recording him and went on to make it known to her that he had just woken up from sleep.

The father asked her to hop into the car so they could quickly leave the place. The way the man said every word in a loving manner made the video so touching.

Many young people who have seen the video are comparing the man to their fathers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@belindalauriano42 said:

"This made me cry. I remember when my daddy used to pick me up from the airport.. my daddy in heaven now. Precious moment."

@Marielis commented:

"Protect this man at all cost."

@ajaratu said:

"This sounds like an exact recording of me and my dad LMAO."

@Abeer asked:

"Why are all of our dads the same."

@ifeanyi said:

"One of the most accurate vids ever. I grin ear to ear when my nigerian dad picks me up from the airport like I haven’t seen him in years."

