A Nigerian man who married a very beautiful lady who walked to the altar in crutches has told their love story

The man named Henry Junior Chinazor Ezenwuba told Legit.ng that his story should inspire others to accept disabled people

Henry said his wife lost her left leg after she was involved in a motorcycle accident 17 years ago when she was in secondary school

A Nigerian man got married to his wife and she walked to the altar in crutches, making their love story go viral.

Legit.ng contacted the man named Henry Junior Chinazor Ezenwuba to hear more of the interesting story which has inspired many people.

The beautiful bride dazzles with her groom. Photo credit: Henry Ezenwuba.

Source: Original

In an interview, Henry revealed that his wife lost one of her legs 17 years ago when she was still in secondary school.

Henry said his wife was involved in a motorcycle accident and her left leg was amputated. His words:

"My wife is a left leg above the knee Amputee, she lost Her leg to motorcycle accident about 17years ago while in secondary school."

How Henry met his wife

Narrating their sweet love story, Henry told Legit.ng that he met his wife in a Whatsapp group chat in 2020. His words:

"My wife's name is Mrs Glory Nwakaego Ezenwuba. She is originally from Ihiala in Anambra State but now from Ezinifite Nnewi South, in Anambra State. I met my wife through a What'sapp group chat, in the year 2020. And our dreams came true."

The problem of long distance relationship

One problem Henry and his wife had when they were dating was the long distance between them because they were not based in the same city.

While Henry resided in Niger state, his wife, Glory, was staying in Cross River. Legit.ng wanted to know how they managed that. His response:

"Distance was one big problem for me. She was in Cross River State while I was in Niger State. But I still made out time to see her twice in a year at least. We chatted daily, video called daily and call daily so that kept the memory fresh and sweet."

Apart from the problem of distance, Henry said the rest of their love story was a smooth ride. He said:

"It has been a smooth ride, because I am a man of my words and my family, relations and friends already know that I have this soft spot for amputees so they have no choice but to support me."

