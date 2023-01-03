A man has shown off his woman who looks small but very beautiful in a video currently trending on TikTok

In the video posted on Monday, January 2 by Martin Edotse, the man showed off his woman with much pride and joy

TikTok users are showering the man and his woman with a lot of admiration as the video now has over 300k views

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a man and his beautiful, small-looking bae has gone viral and got over 300k views on TikTok.

In the video posted by Martin Edotse, the man was seen proudly showing off his beautiful woman.

The man proudly shows off his woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@martinedotse.

Source: UGC

Joy danced in their faces in the lovely 9 seconds video posted on Monday, January 1.

Video of a man and his fine small woman

Many TikTok users are gushing over the couple after the video went viral and received over 300k views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is not confirmed if the man and lady are already married, but many people in the comment section of the video apparently beleive so.

Also, many people are congratulating them but it is not know if the photos in the video were taken during their wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lc.maria001 said:

"If the woman happens to be the man, people will start shouting women and money. Congratulations to you people."

@pamkerubo155 commented:

"Nice couple....that is where your love belongs and God knows why! Kudos bro!"

@ireneadhiambo738 said:

"Congrats bro you are a real men."

@Blessedlastborn321 started:

"People only think of lover thing."

@nyangomahawah reacted:

"Love is beautiful when you find the right patern."

@godwinakwasi8 said:

"Bro God bless you."

@Esther Anom commented:

"I'm proud of you bro."

@user10101357281378 said:

"God will supprise your marriage."

@user76656515444322 commented:

"How much does the woman have."

@user2276803744191 Ak said:

"Waaao God bless you so much keep on make her happy."

@Adwoa papabi said:

"God bless this guy he always put smile on her face."

Man gets his wife arrested over N5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife arrested after he gave her N5 million and she squandered it.

The man gave her the money to use and start a business but she could not accont for it.

TikTok users who saw the video of the story were left in shock with many of them supporting the man.

Source: Legit.ng