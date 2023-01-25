A beautiful bride called Sandra became the centre of attention when she stepped into her wedding venue

It was like every other person dropped what they were doing to pay close attention to the bride because of her beauty

The MC at the event took it upon himself to hype her like a queen and she was greeted with a loud noise

A bride blessed with good looks stepped into her wedding venue and she instantly stole everyone's attention.

The bride called Sandra is so beautiful that she was hyped like a queen before her loyal subjects in a viral video.

The beautiful bride called Sandra was dressed in a Kente corset dress. Photo credit: TikTok/@thedaveblog.

Source: UGC

Sandra blushed when the MC personally hailed her, and she continued to stylishly fan herself with a hand fan.

Viral video of a beautiful bride in Kente corset dress

She was dressed in a beautifully sewn kente corset dress. The sheer-infused dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and embellishments on the bodice and sleeves. It hugged her well-built body so nicely.

Her make was superb and mildly applied to suit her shining brown skin. Her hair too was not too loud, but everything added up to make her so beautiful. It was clearly her day.

TikTok users are losing it over the video which has now gone viral on the platform. It was posted by @thedaveblog.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sandra Elikplim Amekor said:

"Sandras are just beautiful."

@BestNiddle reacted:

"She’s beautiful but i like the guy with green at the back he’s cute."

@willise7 said:

"Show us the designer waoooo. And the lady is looking very beautiful."

@Darnell6106 commented:

"Sandra is beautiful."

@user1030996909526 said:

"Dear lord, bless this union. Name sake Sandra congratulations. I tap into this blessing."

@user4907943581750 reacted:

"So true! And her makeup was also simple and classy."

Source: Legit.ng