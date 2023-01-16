A nonagenarian named Johanna Arap Butuk is finally now a married man after spending his entire life without a spouse

The elderly man said 'I do' to his lovely bride Alice Jepkorir, who is 30 years old according to a family member who spoke exclusively to TUKO.co.ke

The couple's wedding was a perfect mix of pomp and colour as the pair made the promise of forever in Soy, Uasin Gishu

A 97-year-old grandpa from Uasin Gishu county who has never married any woman in his vast lifetime has finally found love.

The elderly man from Soy in Uasin Gishu got married to his lover yesterday. Photo: Sally Chepkoech.

The colourful ceremony of the nonagenarian took place on Saturday, January 14, 2022, in Soy, Uasin Gishu county, Kenya where the priests from the Catholic Church presided over the lovely function.

Speaking to Kenya's TUKO.co.ke, Sally Chepkoech, a family member of the groom revealed the 97-year-old has never been married in his life and he was finally excited to find his other half albeit at an older age.

Sally, who was among the attendees said family and friends gathered to celebrate Mzee Johanna Arap Butuk, newfound love in the ceremony which she said they ate and danced to the fullest.

"It was a big wedding ceremony and it was even presided over by priests of the Catholic church who came to our home compound for the wedding," an excited Sally told this writer.

The bride and groom were excited to finally be united in holy matrimony. Photo: Sally Chepkoech.

Sally said the elderly man finally bowed to the pressure of getting married after he saw all his nieces and nephews getting married.

"He has never been married before and so when we got married he asked us who would take care of him because we were all married and away and that is when we actually decided to look for a wife for him so that he could finally have someone by his side," she said.

Sally, who addresses Johanna as father as he is an elder brother to her biological dad said the 30-year-old woman Alice Jepkorir was also excited to have a husband who would help her look after her four children.

"The wedding was so good. We danced with him and there were also bride maids," she said adding the wedding had motivated many people to never give up on love.

She said the family was finally excited that he had finally found a wife after decades of being a bachelor.

