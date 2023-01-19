Actress Tosin Abiola got people reacting with mixed feelings after she shared an audio of the conversation she had with her father

The movie star pretended to be a bank representative and informed her father that someone was trying to get money with his house documents

Omo Brish pushed her father to tears as she further revealed his daughter was behind the whole scheme

Popular Nollywood actress Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish's dear father clocked 76 on Thursday, January 19 and she took to social media to celebrate.

Omo Brish also shared the audio of the conversation she had with her father as she pranked him, pretending to be a bank official trying to confirm if he indeed signed a contract with his house documents.

Omo Brish pranked her dad on his birthday. Photo credit: @omo_brish

Source: Instagram

The actress' dad became worried immediately as the fake official continued to assure him that the person with the documents has been arrested along with an accomplice.

The accomplice turned out to be the actress and her 76-year-old father begged the fake banker not to involve the police as she is indeed his daughter.

The actress then pretended to put the original daughter on the phone and her father's voice broke as he asked her what she needed money for to have made such a move.

Omo Brish finally revealed to her father that he had been pranked, and the man now in tears asked if she wanted to kill him.

"Happy Birthday to my spectacular father, Sir Robby. It was just yesterday that you clocked 75….. and now, 76!!!Dad, today is a day chosen to reaffirm that you are such a caring and thoughtful father. You continue to make me a world full of love; because when you speak, I hear the love in your voice. I pray that God blesses you with many more years of good health, happiness, richest blessings and all the wonderful things you deserve. Thank you for being such a terrific father, my love for you is eternal ❤️❤️Still don’t know how he didn’t know it was me talking "

Listen to the audio below:

Reactions to Omo Brish's prank

authenticmuy:

"Dropping tears instead of laughter. Please Tosin that was way too much. That “Tosin so fe panini?” was too much for me! Quite emotional for me. Please stop playing with FATHER’S LOVE ! Happy birthday to him."

koredewealthobasan:

"Chaii. See the way you raised daddy’s mind.‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. Happy birthday Daddy. God will continue to strengthen him."

adediwurablarkgold:

"Ha! Tosinnnnnn stopeetttt Happy Birthday to your Sweet Daddy, Baba Daada ❤️"

iambimpeakintunde:

"Kaiii!!!!!!! Aunty Tosinnnnn You don stress Daddy oooooooo Happy Birthday Daddy we will gather celebrate 80,90,100 and more for you Insha Allah."

omotinuolawaa:

"Ohh my God, I'm still crying here o Fathers are heroes, I miss my father."

