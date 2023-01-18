A man who lost his aunt in the year 2021 took the lady's baby and has successfully cared for her from then on

After his aunt died in 2021, a man couragously took the lady's child under his care and has successfully cared for her from then on.

In a Twitter post, the man named McFissy Sfiso Mkhwanazi said his aunt passed a year ago, leaving the child behind.

The man has said he made the girl his first child. Photo credit: Twitter/@SfisoWish.

McFissy took up the responsibility of caring for the baby and now, she has clocked ten and is going to school.

Man who raised his aunt's child after she died

He has told people how the child is dear to his heart. McFissy said he made the girl his first child.

His words:

"My aunt passed away on 25 Dec 2021 & left this 10 year old. I took over & made her my 1st child. Me & her live together. Today she started school at a new school & I am so proud & very emotional. Dear future wife: Please know that I already have a child & she's not my cousin."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Bavu_Q said:

"God bless you my brother,may you find an honest woman who will love her dearly."

@TheOceanBoy1 commented:

"My immediate younger Brother passed on, on the 6th of December, 2021. Whosoever i get married to in the future or not, know this fact, i gat two søns. They call mě Daddy and am so glad to be their Father. They chose mě and that's my destiny so be it."

@IgweFav02268748 said:

"I understand this feelings...am just feeling emotional right now. Reflecting back on when I lost my beloved elder sister, her last words were "Pls sis, promise me you're gonna take care of my kids" ever since, they call me their second mother. Get ready hubby."

