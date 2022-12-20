At a wedding occasion, the groom hit his wife-to-be right before the pastor and at the church's altar

The awkward wedding incident was recorded by an attendee and sent social media users into a frenzy

Some people frowned at the groom's action sharing what they would have done if walking in the bride's shoes

While they stood at the altar for their church wedding, a groom suddenly gave his bride a slap in the face.

The unexplainable moment was captured in a video shared by @esthernice2 on TikTok.

He hit the bride in the face. Photo Credit: TikTok/@esthernice2

Before the slap, the groom appeared to lean closer to his wife as if trying to give her a kiss. But he didn't eventually kiss her and settled for a slap.

It is not clear what may have inspired his action as the audio of the video was not understandable and the clip didn't exceed 17 seconds. Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TarlishaB said:

"The lady is in trouble..... she is just smiling in pains.... if he can hit him at the alter, he can can do it anywhere.. we ladies have to be careful."

Oluwadamilola said:

"What’s this?"

I am Trini said:

"If that was a tradition,well it was going to be broken that day. And pastor was going to be giving him his last rites. One Casket please."

Jae Daniels said:

"I’m sorry. I blinked and missed something. l’m waiting for part 2 when the reception immediately turned into his memorial service."

Queen Kemi said:

"The pastor asked the husband to slap his wife to know her level of endurance some ladies prefer sufferness sha her earring even fell off."

watezydseer said:

"Shey the bride no get brothers ni? Because if na me be her brother that church no go contain me and the groom oo."

Bride slaps groom during their wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had slapped the groom during a wedding ceremony.

In the short video lasting just 19 seconds, the bride was the first to land her man a slap and everyone present was stunned by her action.

As to what caused the hot slap, it appears the groom was force-feeding the bride and she tried to stop him. She slapped the man and he slapped her back which resulted in a fight that attracted wedding guests.

