A lady who recently got married has posted the wedding photos showing how her bridesmaid touched her husband

In the video posted by Heather Lynn, the lady she collected the wedding photos and noticed where the bridesmaid touched her man

She has however said the touch was innocent and that the bridesmaid probably had too much wine to drink

A TikTok lady has posted a video with a compilation of wedding photos, showing how her bridesmaid held her man.

The clip was posted by a newly-married woman, @heatherlynn6977, who said she noticed the somewhat awkward touch by the bridesmaid.

The bridesmaid caused a stir with her photo postures. Photo credit: TikTok/@heatherlynn6977.

In the video which received over 18 million views on TikTok, the bridesmaid clasped hands with the groom in a tight way.

Video of bridesmaid touching groom's lap

In another photo, the bridesmaid touched the groom on his lap, very close to his man area.

Some TikTok users have described the touch as more than innocent and said the bridesmaid was on a mission.

There is no cause for alarm, says couple

The bride however said the touch was not a sign of a red flag as was suggested in her comment section, Intheknow reports.

Heather's husband, Travis also explained that it was the photographer who asked them to make a crazy pose.

He said the maid did not touch his crotch as suggested in the photo and that he is not cheating with her, New York Post reports.

Heather Lynn's video and account may have been taken down

As of Monday, December 19, the video was not found in @heatherlynn6977's account as a search of it returned no results.

A search of the account on TikTok also did not produce any results. The video however was reposted by another account, @websdictionary7_5111955.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@L said:

"I would not want a picture of me and my husband and he is holding another woman's hand in my wedding album. No thank you."

@Tiffany-Nicole Johns said:

"Never have I ever seen a bridesmaid and groom clutching hands that much; she could have found her balance from the person behind her."

@jesusgirl_918 commented:

"It does look weird but if you all accept it, that's great."

