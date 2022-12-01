A young Nigerian lady has stated that pregnancy is not enough reason for two people to get married as she announced her divorce barely three months after her marriage

There has been a steady increase in the rate of divorce among Nigerian couples whose marriages haven't clocked a year

Legit.ng highlights some recent Nigerian marriages that sadly hit the rocks within their first few months

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Save for contractual unions, no couple anywhere plans their weddings with the intention of going their separate ways after a few months, but divorce is sadly becoming rampant.

What is intriguing about these recent Nigerian divorce cases is that the marriages had not clocked a year.

Couple who divorced within the first few months of their marriages. Photo Credit: TikTok/@apito.luxury, @bolaghold

Source: UGC

Legit.ng spotlights three young marriages that hit the rocks within their first few months.

1. Marriage ends after eight months

A 20-year-old Nigerian boy has taken to social media to announce the end of his marriage just eight months after his talk-of-the-town wedding ceremony.

In a viral TikTok video, the Mbasie native in Imo state said getting married to the 17-year-old girl was the worst mistake he made in his life.

Marriage crashed after eight months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@apito.luxury

Source: UGC

The divorcee said that he had thought that his wedding day would be the happiest day in his life, but that was not the case.

"It is better to be single than to be with someone like her. So that is why I came out to let everyone know we are no longer together. Thanks for the advice,'' he wrote on the clip.

2. Marriage ends after 3 months

A Nigerian lady had also taken to TikTok to announce the end of her marriage that was just three months old.

Sharing snaps from her traditional wedding, the lady said that it is not enough for two people to get married because of pregnancy.

Marriage crashed after three months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bolaghold

Source: UGC

While admitting to being hurt, she added that two problems doesn't make one right.

3. Marriage ends after few months

A Twitter user identified as Ikenna Ronald Nzimora narrated how a lady filed for divorce in a marriage that was a few months old because her man went for her inheritance.

Ikenna narrated that the lady in question is his friend and that her father left a house for her in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Marriage crashed after a few months. Photo Credit: Tommaso79

Source: Getty Images

Shockingly, after they got married, the young man started pressuring the wife to hand over the papers of the house to him.

Mr Ibu's daughter ends her marriage after 9 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's daughter had ended her marriage nine months after her wedding.

Mr Ibu's daughter, in a shocking revelation early on social media on Monday morning, November 14, 2022 announced the end of her nine-month-old marriage.

Chioma Okafor disclosed her reason for calling it quits with her husband. She revealed that her partner lied to her about his divorce from his ex-wife and about having three kids from his previous marriage.

Jasmine Okafor had tied the knot with her husband earlier this year after dating for two months.

Source: Legit.ng