A dad has gone viral on TikTok after personally inspecting the kissing session at his daughter's wedding.

A video that captures the sweet moment was shared by @kumericasweddings and reposted on TikTok by CNBC Inc Hypes.

The dad ordered a repeat of the kissing process. Photo credit: TikTok/@kumericaweddings.

The TikTok clip, which lasted 22 seconds, was posted on November 16 by CNBC Inc Hypes, and it shows the man walking up to the stage. It has been viewed a whopping 217k times.

Video of a dad inspecting wedding kiss goes viral

The groom was asked to kiss the bride in the full glare of all present. The groom and the bride kissed the first time, but it appears the dad did not like how they did it.

Everyone was surprised when he asked for a repeat of the process, and then he drew closer to inspect.

After the second session, the dad reacted with laughter on the stage. The man's action generated uproar among the guests present at the wedding.

The view has gone viral as it has been liked over 10k times and currently has 91 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ayibaby said:

"Father of the year."

@nanakoo said:

"Father is happy about the marriage and is very good for such marriage."

@sklay reacted:

"This is when you paid the bride price in full without asking for reduction."

@Ephiya said:

"My own father run inside when somebody’s som was abt to kiss me. Ha the kissing we kiss already."

Source: Legit.ng