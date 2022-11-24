A beautiful lady who stepped out in a simple white dress for her court wedding has gone viral on TikTok

In a video posted on November 18, the lady showed how she and her man drove to court for their nuptials

The video has stirred massive reactions after it went viral and elicited more than 460 comments on TikTok

TikTok users have described a bride as an epitome of simplicity because of the way she dressed for her wedding.

In a video posted on TikTok by a user identified as Simply Simdy, the beautiful bride stepped out in a simple white dress.

The bride's simple wedding gown has made her go viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@symply_simdy.

The simplicity of her gown has triggered heavy reactions among her followers on TikTok who rushed to the comments section to show their admiration.

Bride in simple wedding dress trends on TikTok

Her husband was also simply dressed as he stepped out without a suit, but wore a nice white shirt and black trousers.

Even more simple is the fact that there was no crowd around them at the wedding.

The bride and her man drove to the court in one car and had their wedding without much noise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Poshlammy5 said:

"Congratulations darling but the last other people which kind wedding gown be that."

@queen_llatifat said:

"You are so beautiful."

@user1866254416474 reacted:

"This is so simple and beautiful. Congratulations."

@Pearl 001 said:

"It's registry marriage not court wedding, court only dissolve marriage. Congrats."

@Nfeel Trait reacted:

"Beauty in simplicity."

@chicflick783 said:

"I remember when I came to file marriage here. The place hasn't changed."

@Florebaby said:

"I love your simplicity."

@missqueenderlin reacted:

"Congratulations sis. But for dis life e good to dey simple. See as you fine the other aunties der say how dem dey call dat their gown?"

@Justina Gabriel592 said:

"So simple no stress. Congratulations dear."

