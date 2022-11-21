A Nigerian lady easily got the attention of an old oyinbo woman with her dance moves in a video that has gone viral

Despite the very cold temperature, the Nigerian with just a shirt and joggers danced as the white woman looked on

Many people who watched the video online said that the old white lady was probably imagining how young she used to be

A very good female dancer, @goodyflo, amazed many people on TikTok when she shared her dance video online.

In the clip, an oyinbo passerby stopped in her track to watch the lady's moves. She stayed in the same position for a very long time without moving.

Many people tried to guess what the old woman was thinking. Photo source: TikTok/@goodyflo

Source: UGC

Lady entertains old woman

Many people wondered what must be going through the old woman's mind as she watched the dancer.

When the lady turned around to see the woman watching her performance, she was surprised as she smiled.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with more than 2,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asher_presh said:

"The cold couldn't freeze her but your dance froze her happily."

phyllins said:

"Grandma took her time to watch for free till the end."

Certified loner said:

"You cud literally see the way she was freezing."

shiningmoon61 said:

"If Energy was a person..."

user4611487312552 said:

"Grandma, I knw she is remembering her youthful age."

LaurettaTikTok said:

"Aaaawwwww very cool video, the oyinbo de trip for African whey de give steps."

Mhide said:

"She was like I must watch dis thing till d end oo."

nafitzy1 said:

"Oh my GOD I love ur dance step, wat is name of d music."

chikwereconfidenc said:

"For winter you dey form superstar. Well it was nice."

Source: Legit.ng