It was an emotional moment when a young groom could not help but broke down in tears at his own wedding

Although, the reasons for his tears are not immediately clear, it is thought that he was too happy and he shed tears of joy

Tiktokers are however reacting to the video in different ways with many congratulating him while others called him mummy's boy

A handsome groom teared up during his wedding when he could not control his emotions.

Just when everyone thought everything was over, the groom broke down in profuse tears.

The bride was seen trying to sooth her husband while he cried. Photo credit: Tiktok/@eliasprotacioo.

He cried emotionally, wiping his tears in a very touching way in the short video which was shared on TikTok by @eliasprotacioo.

His wife was standing by, and she helped to sooth his nerves. She moved to help wipe his tears too and to make him feel better.

Why he cried at his own wedding

Although, the reason for his tears is not completely clear, but it is believed that he was shedding tears of joy.

It is not unusual for people to cry when they are overwhelmed with joy. According to Webmed, crying tears of joy has a purpose.

The medical website says:

"Crying tears of joy has a purpose. They can help you keep your emotional balance. People who cry from happiness when they're overwhelmed can actually recover better from the original feeling that caused them to cry. You can have two different emotions in response to a single cause."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sophy Kere said:

"As if he will never cheat."

@prizzahnorah reacted:

"Last born."

@Cheryl47 commented:

"Cry son cause singleness over now."

@lovelyqueen6278 said:

"He is crying like he will never cheat."

@Eddie's UG commented:

"Mum's boy is taken."

@Prosperbaha said:

"The journey isn't easy. In fact when it comes to preparations for the wedding."

Source: Legit.ng