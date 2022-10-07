A funny Nigerian woman has stirred massive reactions after she dragged a goat to a wedding reception

Not only that, she had the goat dressed up with gele, wrapper and funny necklace in a video that has gone viral

Her reason for the action is not clear, but TikTokers are suggesting that the goat might be used for pepper soup

A video of a goat dressed up like a human being has attracted the attention of Nigerians on TikTok.

In the short clip posted by @bumilocks, the goat was dragged to a wedding reception.

Reactions to the video suggest the goat could be a gift for the bride. Photo credit: TikTok/@bumilocks.

The intent of the goat owner was not immediately clear, but the goat had a scarf popularly called gele and a wrapper around its waist area.

A crowd of women milled around the goat as it continued to look around in clear confusion.

Is goat used as wedding present in Nigeria?

It was not known if the goat was taken to the event venue as a present for the couple.

But it was suggested in the comment section that the goat could be used for pepper soup.

The woman who brought it held it with a rope and dragged it up towards a stage as if she was going to gift it to the couple.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Ti said:

"I give it a week before it turns into pepper soup."

@Amber commented:

"What’s the purpose of that goat please? It was in my friend’s wedding too and I was so confused."

@mslindalondon said:

"The Goat was even wearing Asó Ebi and Gelé... Classic ."

@Rachel Barry reacted:

"I once had a goat (my family said I could keep it as a pet), they killed it and ate it the next day."

@Adedoyin said:

"Lmaoo the goat is so cute, I didn’t know people still add the goat for the bride. I’ve never come across it in recent times, nice!"

@yusrotajibola said:

"This one choke ooo."

Source: Legit.ng