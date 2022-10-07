A lady has stirred social media reactions after she showed off a neat laptop she bought for just $7, an equivalent of N3,000

In the video, she flashed the computer to the camera and screamed $7 as she was being interviewed

A check on the bio of the person who posted the video shows that she bought it during a black Friday event

TikTokers are reacting to a video of a woman who said she bought a laptop for N3000.

In the short clip posted by @blackfridaydeals_fm1960, she screamed the extremely cheap price as she was interviewed.

The laptop she bought for N3000 is neat. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackfridaydeals_fm1960.

Source: UGC

What is not clear is if the computer will work, but it appears very neat as she showed it off to the camera.

Many TikTOkers who have sighted the video are asking her where she bought it apparently wanting to visit the store.

But others did not believe as they are scared that the laptop might not work or may have some faults.

How much is laptop in Nigeria?

A simple check online by Legit.ng reveals that the prices of laptops in Nigeria range from N129,0000 to N410,000.

The price range of laptops in Nigeria is however dependant on the maker and the specifications.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users ask questions

@Johan_b012 said:

"I went with my grandma and there is so much people and they all shoved. It’s hard to get the good stuff cause people grab blindly."

@Feranmi commented:

"I need one."

@Itz Sher British said:

"Indianapolis location don’t have any of those stuff."

@qween87 commented:

"Does it work?"

@sandraigbang said:

"I need one please."

@simply gift said:

"How can I get mine?"

@user9871043070103 said:

"Where is the shop."

@user8653178930137 said:

"Where are you guys located."

@charlie charles said:

"I'm coming to check this place out this Friday. Hope it's real."

