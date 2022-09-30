Kallum Norton, 24, who surprisingly disappeared on his wedding day has finally been found so he can say his side of the story

Kallum legged it on his big day, abandoning his bride named Kayley Stead at the altar, leaving her seriously heartbroken

However, Kallum has refused to appollogise to Kayley who has now returned everything belonging to the groom

Kallum Norton, the groom who abandoned his woman on their wedding day has finally been found.

Kallum, a police officer was tracked down for an interview by The Sun UK, but he refused to say much.

The bride, Kallum Norton has refused to appologise to the groom. Photo credit: SWNS and The Sun UK.

Source: UGC

The groom also totally refused to appologise to the bride after his heartbreaking action.

Recall that on the morning of September 15, Kallum was no where to be found as his bride, Kayley Stead got ready for their wedding.

Groom disappears without notice

Kayley said the man gave him no prior notice that the wedding was not going to hold as planned.

She would later go ahead with the party, celebrating with her friends and family so that the N5.8 million they spent won't go to waste.

Stead said:

"My best friends haven't left my side since, they slept with me in the room, so I wasn't on my own, as it was a weird space to be in without seeing all his stuff. I don't believe in fighting fire with fire, I'd rather just deal with the situation as best as I can and hold my head high.

