A funny MC got many people praising him as he stylishly matched two wedding guests in a video

After discovering they are from Ekiti state and their genotypes are AA and AS, he loudly asked them to move closer

Many people who reacted to the video said that they hoped the lady and young man end up together as a couple

A wedding MC in a video shared by @djcreaze on Instagram has entertained many people at a ceremony.

In the short clip, the MC called out a young and man, asking them to dance. After they both vibed, he went ahead to asked for the lady's genotype.

The man's genotype is AA, while the lady's is AS. Photo source: @djcreaze

What is your genotype?

When he realised that their genotypes are a match, the man screamed, suggesting they are meant to be together.

He went ahead to enquire what they both do for a living. The lady said she is a banker, while the mother revealed that he is a civil engineer.

With the knowledge that both of them are employed, even the crowd joined in hyping them.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 views with many likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

isrealsotubo_oluwatosin asked:

"Which wedding are you holding next please?"

mc_jessecfr replied:

"@isrealsotubo_oluwatosin we will surely send you invite."

looh_loh said:

"This made me laugh. I have watched repeatedly. I love the lady’s energy."

ichadorothy said:

"Awww, at this point, I really hope they end up together o."

mc_jessecfr said:

"Better cruise. I live for moments like this."

narnarh22 said:

"Wow, so beautiful to watch."

ifeagbeja said:

"LMFAO. This MC na big cruise...."

