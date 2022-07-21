A lady has sparked a huge debate on social media after she walked down the aisle with her boyfriend's father

The 23-year-old lady is said to have taken the surprising action after she caught her boyfriend cheating on her

Going by her marriage to the 89-year-old man, the lady's relationship with her estranged boyfriend changed from a girlfriend to a stepmother

A young lady has married her boyfriend's father who is aged 89 years after reportedly catching him cheating on her.

A Photo of the 23-year-old lady and her older new husband was shared on Instagram by a media blog The Savoy Show.

She married her boyfriend's father. Photo Credit: @thesavoyshow

Source: Instagram

Responding to trolls that greeted her action, the lady slammed people for branding her a h*oe.

In a video shared by the same media blog, she spoke about how her boyfriend, now her ex, cheated on her with different women, including her friends. Her statement in part reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"So, I am being called a h*oe for getting married to my ex-boyfriend's dad but my ex-boyfriend, who cheated on me with multiple women including my friends, is not being called a h*oe.

"The same guy who was out there swinging like a hula hoop. But no, I am the h*oe..."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@stephenp12 said:

"It’s trifling!!!!! now she bout to be the grandma looking at her stepson who actually used to be her ex boyfriend children play at the family gatherings!"

@jay_west.42 said:

"Jus because he did what he, doesn’t mean what you did was right! Why do women try and justify their behavior by comparing themselves to the very men they “say”their “better” than?!"

@iamfelipeluciano said:

"Checkmated him. He gotta see her at family events and she probably gonna get him taken out the will, get the life insurance and get his inheritance. Pops only got 15 months left anyway."

@lashaunhaywood said:

"He’s 89 with $90 Million Dollars I bet that’s the motive y’all but hey I ain’t mad at her."

@tiptoez said:

"He cheated with multiple women, some of whom were my “friends”. Sounds like opportunistic movements."

Wedding called off as groom's dad elopes with bride's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wedding was called off after it was discovered that the groom's dad had eloped with the bride's mother.

According to Times of India, the pair who were set to walk down the aisle in February 2020 found out that the bride’s mum and the groom’s father were having an affair behind their backs.

The groom’s dad is a businessman well into his late 40s while the bride’s mum is 46 years old.

The jilted children took a painstaking year to plan each detail of their wedding before giving it all up at the end of the road.

Source: Legit.ng