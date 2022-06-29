Pretty Bride Watches in Astonishment As Old Man Challenges MC to Dancing Duel in Video
- An interesting video has shown the moment a Nigerian dad challenged an MC to a dancing competition at a wedding
- The man displayed every dancing move that the MC brought up, showing off youthful energy in the Instagram video
- Many Instagram users who have seen the video have said the man won the dancing show without much effort
An Instagram video has shown a Nigerian dad as he took on MC in a dancing competition at a wedding.
The man who was wearing agbada showed off impressive dancing skills which matched those of the MC in the video.
The bride stared in amazement
During the dancing duel, the bride watched in total amazement as the MC and the old man continued to dig things out on the dance floor.
Instagram users who have seen the viral video are of the opinion that the old man outdanced the MC
The old man properly understood the whole assignment as he never allowed himself to be outshined by the MC
The interesting video was first shared by @officialdrgeorge before it was reposted by @mufasatundednut.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
@obaksolo commented:
"See the wife staring behind. Am not ready for this family."
@official_emmryz_carter_jr reacted:
"Why the bride is looking like that. She is enjoying her father in-law dancing steps am sure."
@donking669 said:
"That man dey go club wella and e go be sugar daddy."
@brendanukagod__ commented:
"The bride be like na so my IN-LAWS BE?"
@vitamin_tomi said:
"Daddy oooh hands down, he is extremely happy and energetic."
@fanzypapaya_ said:
"Daddy spent enough time in Panya!!! Give it to pappi joor."
@pam_ayy commented:
"Daddy even added style to his own."
@olowoniyisilifat said:
"At this age baba still get strength to dance warisi."
Man dances with his little daughter
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man danced so nicely with his little daughter.
The man and the beautiful little girl showed off impressive moves in a video that later went viral.
Internet users would later declare that the little girl won the hot contest.
