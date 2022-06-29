An interesting video has shown the moment a Nigerian dad challenged a n MC to a dancing competition at a wedding

n MC The man displayed every dancing move that the MC brought up, showing off youthful energy in the Instagram video

MC Many Instagram users who have seen the video have said the man won the dancing show without much effort

An Instagram video has shown a Nigerian dad as he took on MC in a dancing competition at a wedding.

The man who was wearing agbada showed off impressive dancing skills which matched those of the MC in the video.

The bride watched while the two danced. Photo credit: @officialdrgeorge.

Source: Instagram

The bride stared in amazement

During the dancing duel, the bride watched in total amazement as the MC and the old man continued to dig things out on the dance floor.

Instagram users who have seen the viral video are of the opinion that the old man outdanced the MC

The old man properly understood the whole assignment as he never allowed himself to be outshined by the MC

The interesting video was first shared by @officialdrgeorge before it was reposted by @mufasatundednut.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@obaksolo commented:

"See the wife staring behind. Am not ready for this family."

@official_emmryz_carter_jr reacted:

"Why the bride is looking like that. She is enjoying her father in-law dancing steps am sure."

@donking669 said:

"That man dey go club wella and e go be sugar daddy."

@brendanukagod__ commented:

"The bride be like na so my IN-LAWS BE?"

@vitamin_tomi said:

"Daddy oooh hands down, he is extremely happy and energetic."

@fanzypapaya_ said:

"Daddy spent enough time in Panya!!! Give it to pappi joor."

@pam_ayy commented:

"Daddy even added style to his own."

@olowoniyisilifat said:

"At this age baba still get strength to dance warisi."

Source: Legit.ng