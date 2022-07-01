The video of an energetic young man dancing and shaking his waist in a market has caused a commotion on social media

Traders around were taken aback when the young man stormed the market and suddenly broke into a strong dance

Mixed reactions have trailed the interesting video as netizens on TikTok say they want some more dance from the man

Social media users on TikTok have reacted to a video of an energetic young man who danced in a market.

Traders were left in shock after the man suddenly broke into a strong dance, shaking his waist to 'Shake Body' by Skales.

The man stunned traders who sell bags in the market. Photo credit: TikTok/@onlylitboy.

Source: UGC

In the 40 seconds video, the handsome young man shook and gyrated with his waist to the admiration of traders.

The traders were not expecting him to dance, the more reason why they stared at him with a huge surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng sighted the video on the TikTok handle of @onlylitboy and netizens who have seen it are asking for more.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user981168kenya said:

"l like to watch your video you make my day to be happy."

@Mahealani said:

"I would love to be your cameraman."

@samiami1984 said:

"I would love to one day meet this happy soul."

@Khalif_Pace1 said:

"I subscribed to this channel after seeing what you do with the little you got. May God bless you kid."

@MaryWambo said

"Nice one but try to avoid to give with left hand much love."

@Invisiblemind said:

"That look the seller is giving you eh."

@Chemos23 said:

"Hey man, you are creative in your own way. I love what you do."

@karydee said:

"New moves I see. Move one dude, great success is on your way."

@user2984672620076 said:

"I love you! Please do me a video."

Nigerian lady dances nicely inside market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a cute lady in NYSC uniform took to the market where she showed off cool dance moves.

The pretty lady used her fast legs to do justice to Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno.

Her dance video would later go viral and attract huge attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng