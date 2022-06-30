Social media users are currently reacting to a hilarious video of a Nigerian dad and his daughter arguing over who would watch television

The young lady told her father that she will be the only one watching TV and that he won't be allowed to watch CNN

Nigerians on social media find the father interesting and unusual as he jovially interacted with his daughter

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting in funny ways to a video of a man and his daughter arguing over who would have the right to watch television and which channel would be watched.

The video shows the man responding to his daughter in a jovial way when she said he would not watch CNN.

The Nigerian dad has been described as very jovial. Photo credit: TikTok/@miz_fey.

Source: UGC

In response to his daughter, the man 'threatened' to show her his true colour.

The young lady, however, refused to back down as she continued to tell the man that she will watch "The Real House Wifes of Lagos" and won't allow him to watch CNN.

Man's jovial nature excites Nigerians

Nigerians on Instagram could not but observe the jovial nature of the man and some of them are asking where such dads are found in the country.

The video was originally shared on Tiktok by @miz_fey.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

The funny video was later reposted on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247, it generated heavy comments. See some of them below:

@_danjay commented:

"Where una de find all these lively dads like this na."

@megotanwa reacted:

"So beautiful to watch. God bless our daddies."

@reelnonso said:

"Where did they get this type of daddy from. I want."

@splendouronthemic commented:

"Daddy you’re bullying me in my father’s house."

@empressinteriors1 said:

"My daddy should come and see how other daddies used to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng