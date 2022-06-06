A little boy could not hide his emotions after seeing his beautiful mother rocking a wedding gown for the first time

Wedding guests were all standing waiting for the bride and as soon as she arrived, her babyboy ran off to give her a hug

The video has gone viral on social media as some people shower praises on the little boy over his overwhelming love for his mum

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the adorable moment a little boy saw his mother on a wedding gown for the first time.

In the video shared by @pudity on Instagram, the little boy was spotted expressing his shock after seeing his mum.

They were all gathered at the wedding hall waiting for the bride to arrive and moments later, she came in with her dazzling gown.

Little boy shocked to see his mother on a wedding gown Photo Credit: @pudity

Source: Instagram

The little boy could not hold back his shock and his facial expression gave him out. He then ran off to give her a warm hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wedding guests were amazed by the little boy's action as they were all spotted in the video smiling.

People react:

Jumi Candy wrote:

"Awwww this little boy is the cutest. It's the way he screamed hey mom for me. Makes me want to have a child right now."

Thomas Kaluus said:

"This is such a precious moments. If this ever happens to me I don't think I'd pass a day without watching the clip."

Sandra Gomez noted:

"He is such a charming little boy. Wow. How cute."

Sandraz Julian noted:

"I can't wait to have my own kids. These beautiful videos like this makes me want to get pregnant right now."

Nigerian man shocked as his son didn't cry on 1st day in school, here's what little boy did that got many talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video was shared on social media in which a little boy could be seen dancing on his first day in school even when his father expected him to cry.

In the video, a song heralded the little boy into the school premises and he wasted no time to dance to it while his father watched in shock.

Social media users were not surprised that the little boy didn't cry as they pointed out that he loved the environment he found himself

Source: Legit.ng