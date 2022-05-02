A diminutive Nigerian man has taken a second wife in a beautiful wedding occasion held in Delta state

The man, Amos Ufuoma Asigri walked down the aisle with a beautiful tall lady identified as Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor

Mixed reactions have trailed videos and photos from their wedding occasion as Nigerians celebrated the new couple

A Nigerian man has gone the polygamy way as he recently took a second wife 4 years after marrying his first wife.

Small-sized Amos Ufuoma Asigri whose pre-wedding photos had caused a stir weeks ago tied the knot with a beautiful tall lady named Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor on Saturday, April 30 at Uyoyou community in Ada-Irri, Delta state.

They married on April 30. Photo Credit: @gbaramatuvoicetv

LIB reports that the man's first wedding was to a lady named Princess Edith and it was held in March 2018.

Gbaramatu Voice TV shared photos and videos from the couple's cute wedding occasion that was graced by well-wishers and friends.

The groom rocked a fine red jacket on a black suit, while his delectable bride dazzled in a flowing white gown.

See videos and photos below:

Netizens react

@limak67 said:

"2nd wife kwa? The thought going on in my mind is not even about the marriage sef but looking at them both, na how him wan do this thing."

@nene_george said:

"This is match made in heaven. Husband no scarce, na una dey select. Congrats to them and happy marital bless!!!"

@femik107 said:

"Congrats to them. But which style and position the husband go dey use for this huge thing. Well maybe missionary style."

@erentcomng said:

"Yul marry second wife, una wan break internet!!!! Dis Amos marry second wife una more or less dey congratulate am???? Na double standard b dis na Amos first wife nko, una nor dey feel for am ni???? Anyways, Y na d men women dey always blame wen na still woman dey gree d mata????"

Delta farmer shares why he married two ladies on the same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Delta man had revealed why he decided to marry two ladies at once.

The young man, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

The young man said he decided to marry the two ladies on the same day because he loves them both.

Ekpe said they both have three children each for him and he had to do the right thing by paying their bride price and marrying them legally.

