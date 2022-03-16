A beautifully dressed bride stepped out to dance in her native attire and the result left many people wishing for more

The bride was dressed in white and gold, and she had a hand fan with the inscription "Nwunye Odogwu" meaning "wife to the strong one"

It was obvious that she was the centre of attraction even though she was surrounded by a number of aso-ebi girls who danced with her

It was a delightful moment when a bride made an entrance into the dance floor at her traditional wedding.

It was too nice to watch because everything was made beautiful. Her dance steps, her dress, and the entire arrangement left happiness in the hearts of wedding guests.

The bride shone like a million stars in the midst of her aso-ebi girls. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ndubuchi

Source: UGC

Beautifully dressed bride with nice dance steps

The bride was dressed in white and gold apparel, a conspicuous mixture of two nice colours that entered people's eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The bride sharply shone like a billion stars. From her head to her toe, everything radiated beauty and elegance.

Her dance too was also a joy giver. She took it nicely, never allowing herself to be overshadowed by anyone on the dance floor. The nice video was shared on Tiktok by @ndubuchi and it attracted many views from dance lovers.

Watch the video below:

Beautiful bride in blue gown shows off dancing skill

In a closely related story, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian bride stepped out to the dancing arena and left many delighted.

The bride who was dressed in a blue traditional attire had it all figured out as she took her dance one step at a time.

Guests turned their heads in her direction to take a look at her mesmerising dance moves.

Aso-ebi girl takes over dance at wedding reception

Also, Legit.ng previously reported of an aso-ebi girl took over dancing at a wedding and left many guests asking for more.

The aso-ebi girl was putting on a short skirt and top, and she also had a basket of kola nut in her hand.

She performed a stunning waist dance, even as she danced times better than the other aso-ebi girls.

Source: Legit.ng