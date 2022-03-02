A Nigerian dad has been caught on tape crying hard on the day of his daughter's wedding, apparently shedding tears of joy

A man's love for his daughter has been much expressed the moment he was seen crying in a video while his daughter's wedding was going on in the church.

The man used a white handkerchief to clean his tears, as he could not control his emotions which poured out of joy.

His only daughter gets married, he cries out of joy

Many people who have seen the video have interpreted it to mean that the man loves his daughter so much and was happy she was getting married.

Some others however said the man was thinking of the fact that the girl was his only daughter and he would miss her at home.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to father's show of love

Meanwhile, the video has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians who have seen it where it was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja. Here are some of the reactions:

@aniscooser said:

"Tears of joy. Daddy’s daughter. Some fathers don’t joke with their daughters tho. Congratulations to her."

@owominireee reacted:

"Definitely a daddy’s girl. She must have been an awesome daughter."

@leaddyskincare remarked:

"Something my husband can do when his daughter is getting married."

@olamiteebo said:

"If na me I for don ruin my makeup with tears."

Adorable video shows man praying for his daughter before her wedding

In a closely related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a man was seen in an adorable video praying with his daughter before walking her to the altar for her wedding.

In the video, the man identified as Scott Larriviere happed on the importance of praying in his life.

He also said his day starts and ends with prayer.

