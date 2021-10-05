A man identified as Scott Larriviere has emphasised on the importance of prayer just as he shared an adorable photo of himself and his daughter on social media

In the photo that was shared on LinkedIn, the man and his daughter could be seen praying just before he walked her down the aisle

Scott said his days start and end with prayer and so should everything else; many have reacted to the adorable photo

An adorable photo of a man and his daughter praying just before walking her down the aisle has got people talking on social media.

Scott Larriviere shared the photo on his LinkedIn page and disclosed that he married off the young lady two weeks ago.

Scott Larriviere could be seen praying with his daughter before walking her down the aisle. Photo credit: Scott Larriviere/LinkedIn

According to the man, his days start and end with prayer and everything else should follow the same style.

He wrote:

"Married off my oldest daughter 2 weeks ago and my wife caught this photo of us praying just before I walked her down the aisle.

"Just as my days start and end with prayer so should everything else. May the newly married couple have a long holy, happy, healthy marriage. God bless."

Social media reacts

Many on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Paula E. said:

"That’s beautiful. Congratulations to your daughter."

Linus Okwudiri Ibeawuchi commented:

"Congratulations my dear."

Elizabeth Alexander wrote:

"Congratulations, blessings!"

Akeredolu Oluyemisi Idowu said:

"Congratulations sir."

Vikki Turner said:

"Amen! Beautiful photo."

