A beautiful bride did not allow anyone else to take the shine from her during her wedding dance as she completely dominated the whole show

The cute bride moved her body so nicely, vibing and responding perfectly to Loading by Olamide featuring Bad Boy Timz

It was her wedding and it was on her dance floor and she decided what happened with her very unique dance moves

She danced so nicely to the song that blasted from the speakers in the arena even as she is surrounded by her aso-ebi who copied her dance moves

A cute bride has been described as a whole vibe due to the very unique way she picked her dance steps during her wedding.

The bride took over the dance floor and more or less directed what happened because as she danced, every other person copied her moves.

The beautiful bride took over the dance floor. Photo credit: Tiktok/@cinematicsng

Her wedding, her dance

It was her day and she owned with the beautiful dance steps she displayed wowing guests and even her aso-ebi girls who danced along.

Every other dancer copied the bride as she completely dominated the entire show. Posting the video on Tiktok, @cinematicsng wrote:

"When the bride is a whole mood!"

Watch the video below:

