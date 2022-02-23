A beautiful bride in a peach, three-layered reception gown has been spotted in a cute video dancing so well during her wedding

The bride and her equally gorgeous aso ebi girls danced to Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Goya Menor featuring Nektunez

The video of their beautiful outing has attracted huge views on Tiktok where it was shared and people are asking for more

A young Nigerian bride did not mercy for dance at all on her wedding day as she went all out to show guests how it's done.

The lady, wearing a beautifully tailored three-layered, peach reception gown took the whole arena by storm when she stepped out.

Everyone focused on the bride as she danced. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ndubuchi

Gorgeous bride, gorgeous aso ebi, beautiful dance to Ameno Amapiano

She and her equally gorgeous aso ebi girls all danced so nicely to Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Goya Menor featuring Nektunez.

The bride danced while standing at the same spot, swinging her body to the rhythm of the popular song to the admiration of many. Many people removed their phones to capture the cute bride and she continued to dance and mesmerise the audience with her cool moves.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

People who have seen the nice dance video on Tiktok where it was posted by @ndubuchi admired the bride's dance steps greatly with many of them wishing for more. Others simply admired the bride and aso ebi dress. Here are a few reactions:

@grittmond35 commented:

"Beautiful wedding."

@jaspermary206 wrote:

"She is so spiritual and beautiful JAH."

@hrider97 reacted:

"This is awesome."

@user9018642000556 remarked:

"Absolutely beautiful."

