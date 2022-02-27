A beautiful Nigerian bride dressed like a queen was seen on her wedding day dancing with so much glitz and glamour

Dressed in Calabari native attire, the bride radiated much grace and ambiance as she gently moved her shapely body to the sound of the music

Her dance video has attracted much attention online with so many social media users pouring encomiums on the bride

A beautiful Nigerian bride so nicely dressed on her traditional wedding day has been spotted dancing like a queen.

The bride moved her beautifully draped body with so much grace and confidence, making her to radiate royalty.

The bride danced with so much grace and royal dignity. Photo credit: Tiktok/@afriweddings

Source: UGC

Her dress shone like a million stars with beautiful gold bangles on both arms, matching the gold necklace and crown on her head.

She wowed the guests

Many who have seen her dancing have described her as a piece of beauty. She had a staff in her hand and she used it to punctuate her gentle dance moves.

Wedding guests were wowed by just how much beauty the bride radiated and they could not help but shower her with cash gifts in crisp notes.

Social media users react

When the nice video of the bride was posted on Tiktok by @afriweddings.com, it attracted so much viewership and admiration. Many appreciated the nice culture and the rich heritage displayed by the bride. A few commented as follows:

@winifredclement60 reacted:

"Thank you for such nice contents. I've watched the whole videos on your page and they where amazing."

@ChizimOnyegbule commented:

"My gurlllllll looking like fireeee."

@abrahamfavour387 said:

"I love kalabari so beautiful."

