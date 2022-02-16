A young Nigerian man, Stan Akpuda, has revealed that he met his wife as a co-passenger in a keke

After they both exchanged numbers following their jovial small talks, they never reached out to each other for a long time

Fate brought them together after that encounter and they are now husband and wife in a beautiful home

A Nigerian man, Stan Akpuda, has narrated how he met the love of his life in an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng.

The man revealed that he was on his way to work when he met a beautiful lady inside the keke (tricycle) that he boarded.

The man said that they exchanged numbers after their first encounter. Photo source: Mr Stan Akpuda

Source: Facebook

I made her laugh

It should be noted that the lady was also going to her office that day. Stan revealed he was able to get her laughing as he made funny jokes.

Before they parted ways as passengers, they both exchanged numbers. After their meeting, the man never recollected getting the lady's number for a long time.

How we later met

On how they met later before she became his wife, Stan said:

"... long story short, we exchanged numbers and I didn't call for God knows how long, I didn't even remember I met someone like her again. But trust fate when it's at work, our parts crossed again and today she's my wife..."

Source: Legit.ng