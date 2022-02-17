The video of a man dancing to Makosa, twerking, and shaking his waist in a feminine fashion has created many storms on social media

The very energetic dancer took over the dancing floor at a wedding reception and every other person just had to standby and watch

Guests at the wedding started showering him with cash as he continued to dance causing a stir with his powerful moves

Some persons who reacted to the video on social media have started comparing the man to Awilo and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee

A man took over the dancing floor at a wedding reception and it was a sight to behold as he vibed so well to a Makosa song. Some are comparing the nice dancer to Awilo and Poco Lee.

With so much excitement, the man cleared the floor for himself, mesmerizing people with his flexible waist.

He danced so nicely and people showered him with cash. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Big man with the moves takes over wedding dance

Although the man is plus-sized, he could still carry his body with so much ease, entertaining guests who could not help but shower him with cash gifts. Every other person stood or sat still to watch the man as he danced.

Social media users react to man dancing to Makosa

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, it attracted so much viewership and comments. As of the time of writing this, it has garnered 144,748 views and 519 comments. A few of the comments are captured below:

@utchman64 said:

"Awilo ain't got nothing on this dude."

@here_4d_memes wrote"

"Definitely a Congolese brother."

@ifeanyiedoziuno1 commented:

"This guy knows kill the show."

@figo_enugu reacted:

"It’s the Shaking of waste like maggot for me."

@de_vibes_angel remarked:

"Ahn ahn.. poco de learn work for where this one de oh."

