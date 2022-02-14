Senator Jarigbe Agom who currently represents Cross River North at the Nigerian National Assembly was captured in video vibing hard to a song

The politician was dancing to Scatter by Fireboy DML, and he showed off amazing dancing steps that wowed his Facebook friends

His friends and followers on Facebook quickly started reposting the video, showing off how their senator can dance so well

A Nigerian Senator, Jarigbe Agom who represents Cross River North at the National Assembly was seen dancing hard to Scatter by Fireboy DML.

The video of his stunning dance moves has turned the heads of his friends and constituents who quickly started reposting it on Facebook.

Jarigbe shows off cool dance moves, killing the whole thing right inside his room. Photo credit: Tom Alims

Source: Facebook

He danced to celebrate election victory

Although it was not clearly known why exactly he was dancing with so much excitement, shouts of PDP could be heard in the video, showing that he might be celebrating the wins of his party in Saturday's area council elections in Abuja.

Posting the video, Tom Alims, wrote on Facebook:

"Our Senator with the vibes of a champion that he is. He's been dancing since last year."

Reactions trail Senator Jarigbe Agom's dance moves

Immediately the video was shared on Facebook, his constituents and followers started making comments and sharing their views. Many of them praised him for being a senator with swag. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Joe Ulom commented:

"Senator with swag."

Odo Joseph wrote:

"You can say that again our capacity Senator Jarigbe Agom with doings."

Derek Omini said:

"Keep the vibe on jare."

Watch the video below:

