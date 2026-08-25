Taiwo and Kehinde Ajitokewu, twin brothers from Lagos Island, made headlines after graduating from Lagos State University with outstanding academic distinctions

Taiwo earned a First-Class degree in Biology Education while his twin Kehinde was named the Best Graduating Student in Computer Science Education

The twins accumulated over 7 scholarships and recognitions combined during their undergraduate years, including 2 national scholarships and 1 international honour

Twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Ajitokewu have become a talking point on social media after graduating from Lagos State University (LASU) with remarkable academic distinctions from the Department of Science and Technology Education, Faculty of Education.

Taiwo Ajitokewu announced the achievement on LinkedIn in August 2026, sharing that he graduated with a First-Class degree in Biology Education, while his twin brother Kehinde was crowned the Best Graduating Student in Computer Science Education.

Twin brothers at LASU bags first-class degrees, one emerges best in department. Photo: Taiwo Ajitokewu

Source: UGC

The Ajitokewus' journey through LASU

In his LinkedIn post, Taiwo recalled that their academic path was not without its critics. Some people questioned the value of their course choices, but the brothers said they chose to see possibility where others saw doubt. "Excellence is the reward of steadfastness and consistency," Taiwo wrote, summing up the philosophy that carried them through their undergraduate years.

Beyond their grades, the twins built an impressive record during their time at LASU. Together, they earned two national scholarships, one international recognition, and more than four local scholarships. They also benefited from two professional mentorships and shared the same final-year project supervisor, Distinguished Emeritus Professor Peter A. Okebukola, OFR.

The brothers expressed deep gratitude to their parents, siblings, teachers, lecturers, and mentors, crediting every act of encouragement and sacrifice with playing a role in their success. They also acknowledged their faith, offering thanks to Allah and sending salutations to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

As they look ahead, Taiwo noted that both brothers are open to local and international opportunities in their respective fields.

Nigerians celebrate the twin graduates

The post drew warm congratulations from people who followed the brothers' story online.

Adekunle Moses said:

"Awesome. I love it for you both. Hearty congratulations. Cheers to greatness."

Idowu Ismaila said:

"Congratulations to you both. You project excellence wherever you go."

Hameed Olohuntoyin said:

"Congratulations are in order, this is a true definition of twinning. You both twin to excellence. May Almighty Allah bless your degree."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng