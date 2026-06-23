A Nigerian man shared his experience on how his financial situation changed for the worse after he met a lady

The man sold his properties, including television, fridge, and air conditioners, to survive within a seven-month period of their relationship

He recovered his losses by praying on a mountain after breaking up and cutting ties with the lady

A Nigerian man identified on social media by his handle @sleektru has taken to his X page to share a life lesson on how having a girlfriend affected him financially.

The man explained that his financial problem started within seven months of dating a lady he met. He made a spiritual connection to his predicament and noted that things changed for the better immediately after the relationship ended.

A Nigerian man who lost everything he had after meeting lady makes spiritual interpretation. Photo credit: @sleektru/X

Source: Twitter

Man sells properties after entering relationship

The X user detailed how he had to sell his properties and gadgets just to feed himself and pay bills while he was with the lady. He noted that his living room became empty and a regular sum of money felt heavy to find.

The man added that breaking up with his girlfriend brought a massive turnaround in his finances within three weeks. He attributed his recovery to a new business deal, fasting, and prayers on the mountain.

"There was a period in 2022 that I was so broke and I sold all of my gadgets to be able to eat and sort some bills.

I downgraded my 12 pro max to XS Max

I sold my 55 inches TV

I sold fridge

I sold sound system

I sold 3 ACs

I sold water dispenser

I sold vacuum cleaner

I was left with my cooker, washing machine

My sitting room feels so empty

All these in the space of 7 months immediately this girl came into my life.. crazy

Ordinary 1m naira feels like I’m looking for 50m. Even the barest minimum work that would normally pay me $1,000 stopped.

That moment, I know those people aren’t taking it lightly with me 😨

who are they? I don’t know 🤷

All I know is that they are dealing with me.

I broke up with this girl and 3 weeks later, I recovered all, all, all, I mean all, with just one deal and plenty prayer. (I went to the mountain to pray and fast)

Since then, I’m always careful of any girl coming into my life, be it friend or relationship.

1 month with you is enough to know the spirit energy you bring into my life.

God is good."

Reactions: Man attaches spiritual encounter with girlfriend

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@Amon_Raee said:

"You carried spirit of badluck, negetivity, poverty..God delivered you, many girls carry those unclean spirt after following yahoo boys or anscestral demons and are online shouting “can you afford me”?"

@mrwayne856 said:

"Selling his gadgets was his only option of surviving at that point. Guy if na yu sef yu go sell yur gadgets. 😂😂"

@JoelOsteen97345 said:

"Just go thank God say you recover no be all idolo dey recover, but the wife of a thing u need to take mm serious. 🤣"

See his X post below:

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared lovely photos on social media celebrating his beautiful girlfriend after one year of dating.

Source: Legit.ng