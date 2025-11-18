An interracial couple has opened up publicly about their decision to deconstruct and abandon the Christian religion

According to the couple, who are now atheists, leaving Christianity was what saved their marriage

Apart from saving their marriage, the couple also highlighted certain positives they have observed in their lives since leaving the faith

An interracial couple has disclosed on TikTok that leaving Christianity saved their marriage.

The couple noted that they found everything religion promised them when they left it.

An interracial couple who are now irreligious said their lives were saved after they left Christianity. Photo Credit: @lifebeyondbelief

Source: TikTok

Couple shares observations since leaving Christianity

In a post on their TikTok page, @lifebeyondbelief, the couple pointed out that leaving Christianity saved their lives as well.

They added that they finally found freedom, joy and peace after dumping the religion. The couple's TikTok post caption read:

"Leaving Christianity saved our marriage. Leaving Christianity saved our lives. Freedom. Joy. Peace. Finally ours."

In the comment section, they disclosed that they got married as Christians but became irreligious shortly after becoming parents.

"We actually got together when we were religious and deconstructed shortly after becoming parents."

A couple says they left Christianity and it saved their marriage. Photo Credit: @lifebeyondbelief

Source: TikTok

See the couple's post below:

Couple's post about leaving Christianity stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's post below:

✨Mirage✨ said:

"Christianity was never about an easy life, the scriptures literally make that clear through many tribulations you will enter the kingdom of God. If it’s a better life you want then you made the right choice however you must know God will honour that even in eternity he will allow you face eternity without him since you did not want live this life with him because love will never force you to do what is not your heart’s desire. Eternity without God is eternity without anything good because everything good comes from God inc fellowship, enjoyment, peace, love, hope etc all you will have is the opposite so count the cost so you know what you signed up for."

Maoh🌸🕷 said:

"The best thing to ever happen to an atheist is finding a partner who is also an atheist. congratulations."

Lanee Wallace said:

"I deconstructed first. My husband followed and support my new beliefs. We plan to raise our family out of religion. I feel so bleesed since most relationships end over theology."

gracious said:

"I feel the same way 🩷🩷 Spiritual clarity and a good moral framework for my life were things I only found after I left."

Hadiza said:

"Deconstructed fully about a year and met my atheist partner it’s been the best years of my life😊never felt so much peace from myself tilll I left religion 😊 my partner was born atheist from atheist parents so he grew up not going through the trauma of religion like I did 😢glad I have him and his family helping me heal from religious trauma they have been so supportive."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a plus-size lady had narrated how her physique made her quit being a Christian.

Lady who quit Christianity speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who dumped Christianity had shared what she noticed whenever she fasted.

In a video shared on TikTok, she disclosed that she was once a devoted Christian who attended church regularly, prayed, fasted and read the Bible, until she made certain observations.

The young lady said she realised that the activities she devoted her time to as a Christian were irrelevant. She further noticed that whenever she fasted, the issue she fasted for would go wrong or have a negative outcome. It was then she realised that religion was invented to control people.

Source: Legit.ng