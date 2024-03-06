A video of Nigerian music mogul E-Money and his wife during their wedding celebration from 17 years ago recently surfaced online

The viral clip sparked reactions on social media as netizens couldn't help but react to the amazing transformation of E-Money

E-Money's brother KCee was also seen in the viral video, along with several other top Nollywood stars from that time, attending the wedding

Nigerian billionaire and music mogul Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, also the younger brother of Afrobeats star KCee, recently trended online.

A 17-year-old video of E-Money during his wedding celebration recently emerged online, and it has got people talking.

An old video of E-Money when he married his wife Juliet 17 years ago emerged online and went viral.

Source: Instagram

The music executive, who got married in 2007, was seen speaking to a journalist where he shared how happy he was to be finally tying the knot with his wife.

E-Money shares how he met his wife

During a short interview, E-Money revealed how he met his wife on Julius Agwu's music video set.

He also shared that he and his wife had known each other and dated for more than nine years before they finally tied the knot.

Some old Nollywood stars like Paw Paw, Sunny Nneji, and Ebube Nwagbo were seen gracing the wedding party.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how E-Money and his wife, Juliet celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary going on a vacation across Europe.

See the viral old clip below:

Fans react to the old video

Here are some of the reactions from netizens that trailed E-Money's 17-year-old wedding video:

@edistimable:

"Is this not Ebube in the wedding and blogs rumoured that he dumped Ebube for his wife. Fear blogs sha."

@queenesther_nwauka:

"17 years ago? See fully grown Ebube. How old is she now though?"

@heynemss:

"For this people’s mind that year, them don dress finish. Fashion shaaa."

@barney_wheels:

"Someone said it was the last time he was heard speaking."

@dkokopee:

"Emoney na example of Old money , no be all these new money boys when their money dey quick finish like Mtn data."

@ide_mmili:

"This particular wedding no small that year o. No use motivation wound me."

@behold_hairandfashion:

"I'd like to see a wedding that'll be celebrated like the old times, wedding guests dressing moderately not like a fashion show affairs of nowadays."

@lam_lam_rapheal:

"You tell wife.. you are not looking bad, come tell husband.. you are looking beautifully handsome. God abeg."

@chi_lizb:

"Wow Bro Julius Agu just look at what happened..Imagine if there was no Julius Agu video shot. Beautiful couple."

Oghene troupe celebrate E-Money on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how E-Money celebrated his 42nd birthday, with many of his colleagues going on social media to hail him.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his 42nd birthday.

A video of the traditional praise singers the Oghene troupe storming E-Money's mansion to celebrate him recently trended online.

