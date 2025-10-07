A Nigerian student studying in the United Kingdom has disclosed online that he is not dating anyone

In a viral post, he gave four reasons why he is not in any relationship at the moment, sparking reactions online

His post was met with mixed reactions, with some people recounting their near-relationship experiences

A UK-based Nigerian man has highlighted reasons he is not in any relationship for now.

In a TikTok post, he noted that the first reason is that he is on a student visa.

A Nigerian student in the UK says he is still single. Photo Credit: @mickeybonaventure2

Source: TikTok

The young man added that he is not in a relationship because he does not own a car or know how to drive.

Another reason he highlighted is that some people think that he looks like a playboy.

The final reason he gave was that he is not financially buoyant enough to be dating someone. In his words:

"I don't do no 50/50 sh'it, I believe I should be capable to take care of my lady, don't have that money yet."

His TikTok post triggered mixed reactions.

A Nigerian student in the UK says he is still not dating anyone. Photo Credit: @mickeybonaventure2

Source: TikTok

Man's reasons for being single stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Jessica 🇬🇧 🇬🇭#mummyto3boy# said:

"It didn't bother me when my man didn't have a car, didn't have the money what matters most is his time, attention and effort. My man is from Ghana and he is best African guy I've been with he is amazing. so you will find some women out that that will love you for you."

Stephfj said:

"Number 4, as a woman that is independent I never expect a man to pay for My things, you don't need money to look after a lady."

Catchmeifyoucan 👻 said:

"The British aren’t here for materialistic things! You’re in the right country to fine you one."

👑 Bonnie 👑 said:

"Focus on your purpose in life and the right one will enter your life at the correct time she is menna come into ya life x not all us UK women focus on materialistic stuff .. there is alot of us women what just want love and connection."

Bliz Photography Uk🇬🇧 said:

"I get woman for u infact wife😔 she won’t be look at those stuff u mentioned she believe growing together."

GraciasOla🇳🇬 said:

"Naso one student wash me bcus say I dey on visiting visa😭😭😭....now hold residency 💪...the werey still dey find cos."

Sam♡♡ said:

"We UK girls are different. materialistic things dont matter."

Marilyn je suis 💕 said:

"Good luck, try to find a student as well so you guys can build something stronger."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the UK had recounted how a lady lost interest in him after hearing how long he has lived there.

Lady vows never to bring man abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based lady had said she would never bring any man over there.

The lady shared her stance in a recent interview with a TikTok user identified as @preciousubani. She mentioned the reasons behind her stance, emphasising the financial challenges she had faced since moving to the UK.

According to her, the cost of relocating to the UK had left her in debt, with repayments still ongoing into her third year in the country. She expressed frustration at the idea of shouldering similar expenses for a romantic partner.

Source: Legit.ng