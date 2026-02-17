A Nigerian lady has heaped praise on her husband as she walked down the memory lane of how their relationship blossomed after meeting on Facebook

According to her, she made the first move in 2017 by messaging her husband, and in 2022, she urged him to say an 'amen' if he believed he would end up as her husband

The couple's love story and old Facebook chats triggered heartwarming reactions, as social media users celebrated them

More than two years after her marriage, a Nigerian lady, Eunice Binyenbo, has shared her love story as she celebrated her husband on Valentine's Day.

On June 5, 2017, Eunice said she sent a 'hi' to her husband on Facebook, describing it as one of the best decisions she had taken.

Love story of couple who met online

In a Facebook post, Eunice said she followed that move by messaging him on September 4, 2021, telling him to say an 'amen' if he believed that he would later become her husband, and he replied her with a 'positive amen'..

Eunice said they finally met on May 5, 2022 and got married on October 14, 2023, which was one of her happiest days on earth.

Praising her husband, Eunice described him as God's gift to her. She said he is understanding, kind, faithful, prayerful and hardworking.

Her Facebook post read:

"Saying Hi to you on the 5th of June 2017 on Facebook was one of the best decision I took. Asking you to say Amen on the 4th of September 2021 if you believe that you might be my husband someday, and you replied with a positive Amen, was shocking and unforgettable.

"Finally meeting you on the 5th of May 2022 in person was one of the biggest step i took in my life, getting married to you on 14th October 2023 was one of my happiest days on earth, I never knew God shaped our path. You’re the husband I needed, and God gifted you to me. You’re lovely, understanding, kind, faithful, prayerful and hardworking.

"I love the way you love the kids and I, it been two years plus after our wedding and I still enjoy every moment spent with you, in your arms i feel my soul renew.

"You’re everything I prayed for. God created you specially for me. I’m happy you chose to spend forever with me. Tears fill my eyes thinking how blessed the kids and I are to have you in our lives. We appreciate you more than you can ever imagine.

"As your wife, your Ride and Die, may God guide and bless us through every season of our lives together.

"Happy valentine my darling husband."

People react to wife's heartfelt post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Egooyibo Sabastine said:

"Congratulations beautiful woman happy val to your family."

Ebiakpo Stow said:

"Beautiful. Happy married life to you both."

Ebony Emjay said:

"Congratulations and may God continue to bless your marriage."

Dennis M Idala said:

