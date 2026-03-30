A lady has caused quite a commotion on X (formerly Twitter) as she shared how she met her partner because of a wrong transfer of N500

According to the lady, a man mistakenly sent N500 to her OPay account and asked her to return the money, and she told him, "No problem"

From a N500 wrong transfer, the lady, who is grateful to OPay, said it progressed to daily calls, and then calls grew into feelings

A nail tech, known on X as @onlyfadek1, has shared how she found love because of a N500 wrong transfer.

It all started after a man mistakenly sent N500 to her OPay account.

A lady shares how she found her partner because of N500. Photo Credit: @onlyfadek1, Getty Images/Maksym Kapliuk

Source: Twitter

How lady found love because of N500

According to @onlyfadek1 on X, the man asked her to refund the money, to which she replied, "No problem."

From that singular incident, they spoke to each other daily and then progressed to lovers.

Grateful, the lady appreciated OPay for making it possible. Her tweet read:

"I met my partner because of ₦500.

"He mistakenly sent it to my account and asked me to send it back.

"I told him ‘no problem’ but we started talking small…

"₦500 turned to daily calls, calls turned to feelings…

"Thanks to Opay."

A lady says she met her partner because of N500. Photo Credit: @onlyfadek1

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Lady's love story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

@AbasIncredible said:

"Okay, congratulations.

"But did you send back the 500 naira to him?"

@omoboyfurniture said:

"I believe this story because na the same way I take meet my partner, but my own na 10,000 so the difference is clear."

@lhaja_07 said:

"I mistakenly send #700 to your sister acct now please send her number so I can call her."

@GoshenisHIM said:

"Omo if i mistakenly send you 500 after you send am back I no dey follow you talk again."

@thisisomotee said:

"Moral of the story: send money to the wrong account today."

@_Shoyemi said:

"Lmao….

"He actually got your phone number from someone, he only used that tactics so you won’t be asking where he got your number from. It’s all formation to play out…. Congratulations to him."

@Makanjuolafemy said:

"The moment someone turned 500 naira to love. Hallelujah!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Korean lady who visited Nigeria for work had shared how she found love and married a Nigerian man.

Lady marries man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married a man who messaged her on Facebook in 2017.

According to a post shared by user @keepingupwithdbl on TikTok, the couple started their love journey on Facebook via DM. The man had sent the woman a message in 2017, but she only replied in 2019. Now, they are married, having celebrated their wedding in 2025.

The woman mentioned in the caption said that he sent her a Facebook message years ago, but she only responded two years later, and since then, they have been in love until now, culminating in their wedding.

Source: Legit.ng