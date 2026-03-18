Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCG) General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye's rare moment with his son, Leke Adeboye, has grabbed the attention of internet users

The short clip showed Adeboy exiting a room when Leke, who followed closely behind him, sprayed something into his father's palm

While some people hailed Adeboye and praised the works he has done for Christendom, others could not help but wonder what was sprayed into his palm

Social media users have reacted to an emerging video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of RCCG and his son, Pastor Leke Adeboye, who is a Senior Personal Assistant to his dad and an executive board member of Young Adults Ministry.

Sharing the eight-second clip on TikTok, a man wrote,"My Father, My Father."

Pastor Enoch Adeboye was filmed with his son, Leke Adeboye. Photo Credit: @ayobamiabrahamm

Source: TikTok

What was sprayed into Adeboye's palm?

The clip showed Adeboye exiting a room when his son, closely following behind him, quickly sprayed something into his right palm.

The TikTok video posted by @ayobamiabrahamm ended with Adeboye and his son exiting the scene. Many people who watched the video gushed over Adeboye.

Some, however, wondered what was sprayed into his palm. It is believed that Leke sprayed a hand sanitiser into his father's palm.

A video of Pastor Adeboye with his son got many gushing. Photo Credit: Leke Adeboye

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Video of Adeboye and son stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Pastor Adeboye and his son below:

IFY Auto’s said:

"What is he spraying?"

Salvation4free said:

"Wow! Look at how he did the spraying. Hod bless you daddy."

IfeoluwaAbbey said:

"Hmmmm...More grace, more anointing to you Daddy Adeboye."

_ennoch said:

"God bless Daddy Adeboye. God bless Pst Leke too."

Midante said:

"What kind of spray as you go style be this abeg?"

ChaChaBillions💰 said:

"He’s looking younger and even stronger than his son. God’s grace no be anybody mate o."

AJ Adigun said:

"Thanks you Sir for you giving yourself to Work of God ,my father God pls God you are the one that called pastor E A ADEBOYE FOR WORK. MY father God pls protect and bless your son with all blessings of HEAVEN, GOOD HEALTH, LONGLIFE AND PROPERTY IN JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN."

Juliet Eneji said:

"The Lord God of Adeboye and my God, please answer all my prayers speedily in the mighty name of Jesus christ Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye had declared "God Bless Me" as the most important prayer.

Pastor Adeboye requests N10 billion from members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye had requested that 10 people donate N1 billion each for a building development.

Adeboye told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG Convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing. He said some of the facilities were no longer enough to accommodate the crowds that trooped into the camp, hence the need for steps to be taken to remedy this.

He described the expanding crowd and attendees at the camp as a good problem that the church has to urgently address. The pastor, therefore, requested financial assistance for the RCCG Camp Project so that the church can make additional development efforts at the camp. He made it clear that the money is not for him but for the project itself.

Source: Legit.ng